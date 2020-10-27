CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are seeking the public’s help locating two men who are considered to be in danger. Twenty-nine-year-old Jerome Lawerence and his cousin, 46-year-old Sindell Oliver, were last seen on Oct. 7.

Investigators say Laurence took a bus to 5th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

Credit: Philadelphia police

He was heading to the 5400 block of North 5th Street to meet a man about a debt he apparently owed him.

Oliver joined him there and neither of the men have been heard from since.

