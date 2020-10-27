PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The shooting death of Walter Wallace Jr. has caused tensions to boil over in West Philadelphia as vandalism and looting broke out, leaving many businesses damaged. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday his office is now charging a few dozen people with felony burglaries for looting stores in West Philadelphia.

The #Philadelphia DA says his office is reviewing limited information it currently has into the shooting. “We have to get all the information and consider it carefully,” he says. @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/uIiCwJMOFP — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 27, 2020

More charges are also expected. More than 90 people were arrested overnight.

Workers are cleaning up the mess left behind after several stores were vandalized by looters at 52nd and Markets Streets on Monday night.

Glass is still shattered on the sidewalk from busted windows and merchandise is scattered all over.

“I was raised in West Philly, born and raised, so to be around this, to see this, it’s crazy,” resident Tyrone Morrison said.

Some of the stores ransacked Monday were also looted during riots that followed George Floyd’s death from several months ago.

“Those cases are still pending and are in a posture to go to court,” Krasner said. “Obviously, the courts are not moving as quickly as they used to.”

.@DA_LarryKrasner also says the video of the shooting that was posted online was “concerning.” His office has also received some body camera footage @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/fjaLSZoFlk — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) October 27, 2020

Meantime, a day since the deadly police shooting, tensions are still high. A CBS3 photojournalist was doing his job, rolling on the damage Tuesday and a second CBS3 employee holding a microphone, when they were confronted by two people saying, “You’re not showing this in my city.”

One of the people appears to say, “I’m going to light this [bleep] up,” before lifting his shirt.

The CBS3 photographers were shaken but they’re doing OK.

