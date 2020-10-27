HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Tuesday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the 2020 presidential election. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Department of State Secretary Kathy Boockvar provided updated election information and encouraged voters to return the mail-in ballots as soon as possible on Tuesday morning.
Voters who have not turned in their mail ballot are “strongly encouraged” to hand-deliver their ballot to their county election office or officially designated site — including drop boxes.
“If you haven’t already, voters with mail ballots should immediately hand-deliver your ballot to your county-designated location,” said Gov. Wolf. “Don’t wait until election day. Hand-delivering your own ballot now will give you the peace of mind that your vote will be counted, and your voice will be heard in this historic election.”
Pennsylvania officials say more than 3 million residents have applied to vote by mail.
There is exactly one week until Election Day, Nov. 3.
The deadline to drop off mail-in ballots is 8 p.m. on Election Day.
“Pennsylvanians have more secure and accessible options for how they cast their ballot than ever before,” said Secretary Boockvar. “Whichever method you choose, the important thing is that you cast your ballot and have a say in our democracy.”
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
‘It’s Not Going To Be A Dark Winter, It’s Going To Be A Great Winter’: President Trump In Pa. As COVID-19 Cases Surge
‘Bring My Dog Back, Please’: Man Bound To Walker Pleads For Safe Return Of Dog Stolen From Outside Holmesburg Wawa
You must log in to post a comment.