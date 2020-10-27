Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The coronavirus is now surging across the entire region. New Jersey and Pennsylvania are among the states setting single-day records for new cases.
There have been more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases per day in Pennsylvania for 21 days.
And it’s a similar situation in New Jersey where there have been more than 1,000 cases a day over the last nine days.
