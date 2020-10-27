HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A week ahead of the Nov. 3 election, applications in Pennsylvania for mail-in or absentee ballots have exceeded 3 million, with Tuesday the last day to request one. State data shows that, of those applications, more than 57% have been returned to counties.
2020 Election Guide: Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware
More than 9 million Pennsylvanians have registered to vote, a record high. If turnout is 70%, which was the rate in 2016’s presidential election in Pennsylvania, that means 6.3 million people will vote.
The majority of people, 1.9 million, applying for mail-in or absentee ballots are Democrats, according to state data. About 760,000 are Republicans and 350,000 are registered independents or third-party voters.
