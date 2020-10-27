PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Chopper 3 was over 61st and Locust Streets in West Philadelphia Tuesday as members of Philadelphia’s Black Clergy took to the streets. Tensions are high in the city in the wake of the deadly police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.
Wallace Jr. was shot and killed by police in West Philadelphia after, authorities say, he refused to drop a knife.
The clergy is calling for calm and a full investigation into the shooting.
We are told the group is heading to the 18th Police District.
