PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has died after being shot multiple times in broad daylight in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 5th Street, around noon Tuesday.
The 29-year-old victim was shot once in the chin, buttocks, stomach and right leg.
Police say he drove himself to Episcopal Hospital where he later died.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
