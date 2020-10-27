CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man has died after being shot multiple times in broad daylight in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 2500 block of North 5th Street, around noon Tuesday.

The 29-year-old victim was shot once in the chin, buttocks, stomach and right leg.

Police say he drove himself to Episcopal Hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made.

