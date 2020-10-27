PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter will be making a stop in Philadelphia this week ahead of next week’s election. Ivanka Trump will be visiting Philadelphia on Thursday for a moderated question and answer session with Trump supporters.
Ivanka Trump’s visit is party of a three-city Pennsylvania tour she is headlining in the commonwealth.
“I look forward to being back in Pennsylvania to highlight how President Trump’s policies have positively impacted Pennsylvanians. By renegotiating unfair trade deals, promoting domestic energy development, cutting taxes for hardworking families and protecting the U.S. steel industry, he has always fought for the hardworking people of Pennsylvania and he will continue to fight for them for the next four years!” Ivanka Trump said in a statement.
President Trump made a three-city stop in the battleground state on Monday and First Lady Melania Trump visited Chester County on Tuesday.
The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading the president by seven points in Pennsylvania — 53% to 46%.
