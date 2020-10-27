PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All CVS locations in Philadelphia are closing at 7 p.m. Tuesday. This decision comes one day after 10 stores in Philadelphia were damaged during unrest across the city following the fatal shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we’ll be closing all of our Philadelphia stores at 7 p.m. tonight,” said CVS Senior Manager of Corporate Communications, Amy Thibault.

In addition, Rite Aid customers are urged to call the store to see if the location is open. If the location is not open, the call will be forwarded to the nearest store.

Monday saw a number of looting incidents across the city including at Rainbow, a retail clothing shop located at 52nd and Market Streets. Some merchandise was left hanging on the store’s busted windows. This store was also damaged during the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

At least 30 officers have been injured, as well as several protesters. A 56-year-old female police officer was hit by a car at 52nd and Walnut Streets. Police say she suffered a broken leg. Police say all of the officers injured are in stable condition. Other than the officer with a broken leg, they’ve all been treated and released from the hospital. Police say that most of the officers who were injured were hit with rocks, bricks, and other projectiles.

Also, at 52nd and Market Streets, a police SUV was set on fire.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw says 91 people were arrested overnight for various charges, including looting, rioting, and assaulting officers. Businesses looted included pharmacies, clothing stores and restaurants.

The shooting and subsequent violence are now being investigated by the police, as well as the district attorney’s office.

Commissioner Outlaw was on scene speaking with protesters on Monday night.

“I recognize that the video of the incident raises many questions. Residents have my assurance that those questions will be fully addressed by the investigation,” Outlaw said in a statement.

