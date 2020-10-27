DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — There’s new information in the shooting death of a man on I-95 in Delaware County. Clifford Douby was shot and killed around 5:30 p.m. last Monday in Tinicum Township.
State police say they are looking for an off-white or light-colored SUV, possibly a Mazda.
They say the vehicle had an unsecured temporary paper registration of an unknown state.
It’s not clear if the SUV continued southbound on I-95 or exited onto 476-north.
Anyone with information should call state police at 484-840-1000.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Pennsylvania GOP Asks Supreme Court Again To Block State’s Ballot Extension
Gov. Phil Murphy Again Renews New Jersey’s Public Health Emergency
You must log in to post a comment.