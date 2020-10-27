PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Protests over the police shooting of a West Philadelphia man escalated into violence and looting on city streets overnight. At least 30 police officers were injured and one police car was torched during that unrest.

It came all in response to cellphone video showing 27-year-old Walter Wallace Jr. being shot and killed by police in West Philadelphia on Monday. The officers responded to a call about a man with a knife near 61st and Locust Streets. Those officers say they opened fire when they saw Wallace walk toward them refusing to drop the knife.

The damage is widespread in West Philadelphia. Many storefronts have broken glass and merchandise thrown all over the street.

As a CBS3 photojournalist was rolling on the damage left behind, he was shoved by two people there saying, “Not my city. You’re not showing this in my city.”

This all started last night. Over at the Family Dollar store in West Philadelphia, looters could be seen going in and out of the store.

Vandals also hit the University City police substation at 40th and Chestnut Streets, smashing windows and a glass door.

At least one Philadelphia councilmember is calling for police to release the officer’s body camera video.

“I think the bodycam would give us an even fuller sense of what happened yesterday and I think the community, the family and the public deserves to know that,” Philadelphia Councilmember Jamie Gauthier said.

Police say more than 30 people were arrested overnight for various charges, including looting, rioting and assaulting officers.

