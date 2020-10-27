CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — On Tuesday, we learned the chief of the Camden County Police Department is retiring. Chief Joseph Wysocki is stepping down at the end of the year.
He has served the city and county for 30 years.
Chief Wysocki told us he rose through the ranks to lead the department.
“I’m at the end of my career. I’m very proud of everything that I’ve accomplished in my career. I want to thank the freeholder director for the support. You see around the country you don’t have the political support and people are being defunded and it’s quite the opposite in Camden,” he said.
Camden County officials say Chief Wysocki will be succeeded by Cpt. Gabriel Rodriguez.
