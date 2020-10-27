BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Detectives in Bucks County are looking for three vehicles whose drivers might have information about a deadly shooting at Nockamixon State Park. Jason Kutt, 18, was shot Saturday night while visiting the state park with his girlfriend.
She told police she saw a man in hunting clothes leaving the area.
Now investigators want to talk with the drivers of three vehicles that were seen in the area around the time of the shooting.
They are a champagne-colored Chevy S-10 Blazer, a silver Toyota Camry or Avalon, and a black Mercedes SUV.
Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
‘It’s Not Going To Be A Dark Winter, It’s Going To Be A Great Winter’: President Trump In Pa. As COVID-19 Cases Surge
‘Bring My Dog Back, Please’: Man Bound To Walker Pleads For Safe Return Of Dog Stolen From Outside Holmesburg Wawa
You must log in to post a comment.