PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Vandals targeted more ATMs overnight. An ATM outside Dalessandro’s Steaks was blown up. That’s on Henry Avenue and Wendover Street in Roxborough.
Shortly after, another ATM at the Germantown East Train Station in Chestnut Hill was also blown up and left badly damaged.
It’s unclear if vandals got the cash box in either incident.
Early Monday morning, another ATM was targeted in West Philadelphia.
Dozens of machines were blown up over the summer all throughout Philadelphia.
