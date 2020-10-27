Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Cecil Street.
Police say he was shot four times throughout the torso.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
