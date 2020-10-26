PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds and a man was found injured after a fire swept through a home in Brewerytown on Sunday night. The fire broke out on the first floor of the duplex on the 2900 block of West Girard Avenue shortly after 8:20 p.m.

Authorities said a 27-year-old woman was found dead by firefighters with multiple stab wounds.

They also found a 40-year-old man who was unconscious in the basement. Authorities say he apparently had self-inflicted stab wounds. He regained consciousness and was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition.

“As they entered the property and began to fight the fire, they almost immediately encountered a female victim on the first floor. She was obviously deceased,” Assistant Fire Chief Harry Bannan said. “As search and rescue operations continued, they encountered an adult male unconscious victim in the basement. As they were removing that victim, he regained consciousness and he has serious injuries.”

The fire marshal and police investigators are now piecing together what led up to that woman’s death.

“Firefighters found indications that this might be a possible crime scene and at this point, we’re treating it as a possible crime scene,” Bannan said.

About 60 firefighters responded to the fire and it only took them about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. There were also people living on the second floor. They escaped unharmed.

“There were smoke detectors that alerted the occupants of the second-floor apartment that notified them of the fire. Again, they did have to escape through the second floor rear of the property,” Bannan said.

There’s no word on who stabbed the woman or how the fire started. The incident remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Howard Monroe contributed to this report.

