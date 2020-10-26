Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Temple University is making schedule changes because of the pandemic. The school announced Monday it is postponing the start of the spring semester until Jan. 19.
That will give students who leave campus for winter break two weeks to self-quarantine before classes resume.
Because of the later start, Temple is also eliminating spring break next year.
