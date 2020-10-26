PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With President Donald Trump campaigning in Pennsylvania Monday, some state democrats held a virtual call saying the president has failed on the virus and the economy.
“Having a plan to attack the virus, have plan to create jobs but he have a plan as president, nor does he have a plan as a candidate, why doesn’t he tell us what he is going to do to help Pennsylvania if he were to be reelected,” Sen. Bob Casey said.
The last day to apply for a Pennsylvania mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.
Otherwise, registered voters will need to go to the polls on election day to vote.
