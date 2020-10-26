CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Bob Casey, Donald Trump, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With President Donald Trump campaigning in Pennsylvania Monday, some state democrats held a virtual call saying the president has failed on the virus and the economy.

“Having a plan to attack the virus, have plan to create jobs but he have a plan as president, nor does he have a plan as a candidate, why doesn’t he tell us what he is going to do to help Pennsylvania if he were to be reelected,” Sen. Bob Casey said.

The last day to apply for a Pennsylvania mail-in ballot is Oct. 27.

Otherwise, registered voters will need to go to the polls on election day to vote.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

Woman Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds, Man Wounded In Brewerytown House Fire, Authorities Say

Gov. Phil Murphy Again Renews New Jersey’s Public Health Emergency

Comments