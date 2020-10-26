JACKSONVILLE, FL (CBS)- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is expected to miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season due to lingering COVID-19 symptoms. The former Temple University star has reportedly continued to struggle with the illness after being placed on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time in early September.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Armstead has been hospitalized twice and has
suffered a variety of different issues from the virus including significant respiratory problems. When Armstead was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in September, Jaguars coach Doug Marrone told reporters that he didn’t have an exact timetable on when the running back might be able to return but did say “he’ll be out a while.”
The 23-year-old Armstead was expected to be the team’s starting running back after the organization decided to release Leonard Fournette this offseason. A fifth round pick of the Jaguars in the 2019 NFL Draft, Armstead spent four seasons with the Owls taking over as the team’s starter as a sophomore. He compiled 2,812 yards and 34 touchdowns in his career, ranking fourth on the school’s all-time rushing list.
