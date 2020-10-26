PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police shot and killed a man in West Philadelphia on Monday afternoon. The shooting happened in the area of 61st and Locust Streets.
Police say the call for a person with a weapon came in just before 3 p.m.
On the scene, police say they found a man with a knife. He was ordered to drop it several times.
He then continued to follow the officers and then the two officers fired. One officer took the suspect to the hospital, where he later died.
Police are looking to talk to eyewitnesses.
