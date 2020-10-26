Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after police say a man was shot and killed in Philadelphia’s Lawndale neighborhood. The shooting happened on the 6400 block of Rising Sun Avenue.
According to officials, the 37-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to the head and buttocks.
Police rushed the victim to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
