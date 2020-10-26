Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A car full of people plummeted ten to 20 feet into a construction site in Roxborough. It happened on the 500 block of Rector Street around 1 a.m. Monday.
Police say the 24-year-old driver had four other people in the car.
An emergency room nurse was the first to respond to the scene and may have saved their lives.
Everyone inside the vehicle was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
