Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a killer after a man is murdered in West Philadelphia. Police say the victim’s aunt found him in a bedroom of a home on the 4800 block of Westminster Avenue.
The 44-year-old victim had been shot in the head.
This is the 400th murder in Philadelphia this year.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Woman Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds, Man Wounded In Brewerytown House Fire, Authorities Say
Gov. Phil Murphy Again Renews New Jersey’s Public Health Emergency
You must log in to post a comment.