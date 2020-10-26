BREAKING:Officers Fatally Shoot Man Armed With Knife In West Philadelphia, Police Say
CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a killer after a man is murdered in West Philadelphia. Police say the victim’s aunt found him in a bedroom of a home on the 4800 block of Westminster Avenue.

The 44-year-old victim had been shot in the head.

This is the 400th murder in Philadelphia this year.

