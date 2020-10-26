PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Police say Corey Young was last seen on the 2800 block of West Jefferson Street on Sunday.
He weighs 100 pounds, has a medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt with the words “Wildwood,” blue sweatpants and black zip-up hoodie.
Anyone with any information on Corey’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Woman Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds, Man Wounded In Brewerytown House Fire, Authorities Say
Gov. Phil Murphy Again Renews New Jersey’s Public Health Emergency
You must log in to post a comment.