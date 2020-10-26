CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Corey Young, Local, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 10-year-old boy. Police say Corey Young was last seen on the 2800 block of West Jefferson Street on Sunday.

He weighs 100 pounds, has a medium build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt with the words “Wildwood,” blue sweatpants and black zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with any information on Corey’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or 911.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

Woman Found Dead With Multiple Stab Wounds, Man Wounded In Brewerytown House Fire, Authorities Say

Gov. Phil Murphy Again Renews New Jersey’s Public Health Emergency

Comments