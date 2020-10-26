CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating an ATM explosion in West Philadelphia. The blast happened outside of Sammy’s Sports Bar at 50th and Market Streets, around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police say whoever blew up the machine got away with the cash box.

Over the summer, vandals exploded dozens of ATMs all across the city.

