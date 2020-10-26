PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania officials are growing concerned about increasing COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
“We have now seen 21 days where we have reported more than 1,000 new cases per day of the virus,” Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “And this includes 2,219 new cases reported last Friday, the largest one-day total of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.”
Levine says hospitalizations are also increasing, but still remain well below where they were earlier in the year.
