By CBS3 Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Merion Elementary School is temporarily suspending in-person classes after a school staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The school will offer remote learning for the next two weeks, until Nov. 6.

Contact tracers with the Montgomery County Office of Public Health are also reaching out to anyone who may have been exposed.

