PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 35-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting in West Philadelphia, police said Sunday afternoon. The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m. on the 900 block of North Fallon Street.
The victim was shot once in his stomach, according to police. He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in critical condition, police said.
Authorities said a weapon was recovered, but there are no arrests at this time.
Elsewhere in West Philadelphia, a 24-year-old man died at the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was shot in the stomach on the 300 block of North 62nd Street around 11:30 a.m. There are no arrests in that incident either.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
