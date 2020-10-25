PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Grab that warm coat today! Saturday, we hovered in the mid-70s, but today we will be lucky to hit 50 degrees. That is almost a 25-degree temperature drop and it will be not only the coolest day of the season to date but the coolest day since last April.
At 7 a.m. Sunday temperatures ranged from the upper 30s to upper 40s.
That’s between 10 and 20 degrees cooler than 7 a.m. Saturday morning and we won’t climb very much today with highs in Philadelphia near 50, the Jersey Shore in the mid-50s, the Lehigh Valley in the upper-40s and the Poconos in the mid-40s.
Typically, we are 64 degrees on today’s date and the record high temperature is 76 degrees set in 2001.
The week ahead will be cooler than average too with most days in the 55-60 degree range. The exception is Monday in the low to mid-60’s as warmer airstreams in behind a warm front.
Meteorologist Tammie Souza reports.
You must log in to post a comment.