CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — A three-alarm fire ripped through an apartment building in Camden, leaving two people dead and at least seven others hurt. Flames broke out on the third floor of an apartment building on the 3400 block of Cramer Street early Sunday morning.

Fire crews were called to the scene around 3:15 a.m. and say when they arrived they saw people jumping from third-story windows.

It took around 45 minutes to get the flames under control.

Camden Fire Department Chief Michael Harper tells Eyewitness News that a firefighter is among those who were injured and suffered a dislocated shoulder.

He also said this was the largest fire they’ve had to fight here in the city in years.

In addition to the two people who were killed and the seven people injured, 20-30 people were displaced.

“We had numerous rescues here. Just talking to the guys that were first here due here, you know they were dragging people out from the front, from the back. Then we had people jumping out of windows. They rescued some people via ladders. So it was a hard night’s work for the men and women of the Camden Fire Department. They did an excellent job,” Chief Harper said.

One thing that made this fire so difficult to fight was another fire broke out a few blocks away, and they had to call in crews from surrounding towns.

The fire chief said that they are now investigating if this fire was suspicious.

Also, the Red Cross is here helping those residents who were displaced by this fire.

Crews are still working to put out hot spots.

