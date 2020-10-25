PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A woman was found dead after firefighters responded to a house fire in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood, authorities said Sunday night. Fire crews were called to a blaze at a two-story home on the 2900 block of West Girard Avenue shortly after 8:20 p.m.
Authorities said a 27-year-old woman was found dead by firefighters with multiple stab wounds.
According to police, a 40-year-old man was also found inside the home with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital and placed in critical condition, police said.
“Firefighters found indications that this might be a possible crime scene and at this point, we’re treating it as a possible crime scene,” Assistant Fire Chief Harry Bannan said.
The investigation is being handled by the fire marshal’s office and Philadelphia police.
Bannan said two residents of the two-story apartment building were escaped without any injuries.
The fire was placed under control at 8:43 pm.
