TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — A Toms River woman is facing aggravated manslaughter charges after allegedly fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend Saturday. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Samantha Massimino stabbed 35-year-old Reinaldo Feliciano Jr. in the leg during a fight around 4 a.m.
The two had previously been involved in a romantic relationship, prosecutors say.
Authorities say Massimino grabbed a knife and stabbed Feliciano during a physical altercation inside the home. Feliciano was rushed to the hospital, where prosecutors say he was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.
Massimino was arrested and is being held in the Ocean County Jail.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Pennsylvania GOP Asks Supreme Court Again To Block State’s Ballot Extension
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Ballots Can’t Be Tossed Out Over Voter Signature
You must log in to post a comment.