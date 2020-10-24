CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBS) — A Toms River woman is facing aggravated manslaughter charges after allegedly fatally stabbing her ex-boyfriend Saturday. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office says 33-year-old Samantha Massimino stabbed 35-year-old Reinaldo Feliciano Jr. in the leg during a fight around 4 a.m.

The two had previously been involved in a romantic relationship, prosecutors say.

Authorities say Massimino grabbed a knife and stabbed Feliciano during a physical altercation inside the home. Feliciano was rushed to the hospital, where prosecutors say he was pronounced dead at 4:45 a.m.

Massimino was arrested and is being held in the Ocean County Jail.

