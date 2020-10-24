NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A triple shooting outside of a bar leaves one man dead and two other people hurt in Newark, Delaware. According to police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday outside of Bob’s Famous Tavern on Marrows Road.
Of the two people who were injured, one was shot in the leg and the other suffered a graze wound.
Overnight several streets were closed off while police conducted their investigation. Those streets have since been reopened.
We are told the shooting happened in front of the bar.
Police have not identified the man who was killed. We are waiting to hear what led up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.
