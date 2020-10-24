PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A GoFundMe created in memory of a mother and teenager killed in a house fire in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood earlier this week is raising funds for the family. A family friend identified the victims to Eyewitness News as Linda Ann Palmisano and 14-year-old Donte Davis.

The fire left Palmisano and Donte dead, and Palmisano’s daughter hospitalized.

Flames broke out just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of Pierce Street in the Point Breeze section.

Authorities said the blaze started on the first floor and firefighters were able to control those flames in just about 30 minutes.

Crews tried to rescue three people inside the home but for Palmisano and Donte, it was too late. Two of them were found on the first floor and the other person upstairs. All three were taken to the hospital.

Officials said the mother and son died at Jefferson Hospital. Palmisano’s 12-year-old daughter was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in stable condition.

A neighbor told Eyewitness News that Donte had just started ninth-grade and was a good student.

No other homes here were damaged as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

