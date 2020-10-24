NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — A shooting outside of a bar leaves one man dead and another person hurt in Newark, Delaware. According to police, the shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday outside of Bob’s Famous Tavern on Marrows Road.
Police have identified the victim who was killed as 26-year-old Melvin Collins.
Officials say another man was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Overnight several streets were closed off while police conducted their investigation. Those streets have since been reopened.
We are told the shooting happened in front of the bar.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at (800) TIP-3333.
