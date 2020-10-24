CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Police say this happened along the 6200 block of Christian Street just before 8 a.m.

According to police, the victim suffered three gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

So far, no arrests have been made.

