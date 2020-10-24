Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The search is on for a gunman after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning. Police say this happened along the 6200 block of Christian Street just before 8 a.m.
According to police, the victim suffered three gunshot wounds.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
So far, no arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
