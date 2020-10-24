TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices have fallen slightly in New Jersey and across the nation, and analysts say they expect the decline to continue as demand for fuel remains low. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $2.23, down a penny from the week before.
The national average price also dropped by a penny to $2.16.
Analysts say gas prices are decreasing as demand ebbs due to fewer road trips being taken in the fall.
