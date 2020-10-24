CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, New Jersey news

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Emergency crews in Trenton spent Saturday morning battling a three-alarm fire. Crews were called to the 200 block of Tyler Street around 6:30 a.m.

The fire quickly rose to a second-alarm and then just after 7 a.m. it rose to three-alarms.

So far, there is no word on any injuries or what sparked the fire.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

Biden Details ‘Science-Backed’ COVID-19 Plan, Accuses Trump Of Failing American People

Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Ballots Can’t Be Tossed Out Over Voter Signature

Comments