TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Emergency crews in Trenton spent Saturday morning battling a three-alarm fire. Crews were called to the 200 block of Tyler Street around 6:30 a.m.
The fire quickly rose to a second-alarm and then just after 7 a.m. it rose to three-alarms.
So far, there is no word on any injuries or what sparked the fire.
