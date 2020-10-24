Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Americans are expected to spend less this holiday season than in the past. The National Retail Federation released its annual survey.
They asked nearly 80,000 consumers about their holiday shopping plans.
They found that on average that people planned to spend about $1,000 dollars on gifts, food and other necessities for the holidays.
That’s $50 less than last year.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Biden Details ‘Science-Backed’ COVID-19 Plan, Accuses Trump Of Failing American People
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Ballots Can’t Be Tossed Out Over Voter Signature
You must log in to post a comment.