PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As coronavirus cases continue to rise again in Pennsylvania, many traditions and events are getting canceled or moved as the pandemic shows no signs of letting up. State health officials reported 2,219 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours alone, the highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic.

That number is troublesome, especially given the trend happening across the country On Friday, 75,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the U.S., and with the numbers on the rise, things we consider normal traditions are going away.

It’s that time of the year where we’re not even past Halloween but many stores are already thinking about Christmas. This holiday season is going to look much different, thanks to the pandemic.

Macy’s announced its holiday light show, Dickens Village displays, and meetings with Santa will now all be done virtually “to ensure a safe experience for kids and their families, as well as our colleagues.”

The annual event at the Wannamaker Building in Center City draws thousands, but that’s not a great idea as COVID-19 infection rates continue to increase in the city and throughout the region. Don’t worry, though, a Macy’s spokesperson says new holiday windows will be designed and revealed in the coming weeks.

Another traditional holiday time tradition is the Army vs. Navy football game. That’s still taking place, but Philadelphia will not be hosting it this year. In a joint academy, the Naval Academy and Army Directors of Athletics announced the 121st annual game will now be played at West Point on Saturday, Dec. 12.

“The game is being moved from Philadelphia due to attendance limits placed on outdoor events in the state of Pennsylvania that do not allow the Brigade of Midshipmen and Corps of Cadets to attend,” the joint statement read.

