SEWELL, N.J. (CBS) — Washington Township High School in Gloucester County is reporting new coronavirus cases. The school says the entire building has been disinfected and that those who come in contact with the positive individuals have been advised to self-isolate.
In-person instruction was canceled for Friday but contact tracing has concluded the school can reopen.
Sports activities can resume Friday and over the weekend, and in-person learning will resume on Monday.
