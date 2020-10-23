Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A tractor-trailer accident on I-95 northbound in North Philadelphia is creating traffic delays. Chopper 3 was over the scene near Exit 23.
You can see crews on the scene. It appears the truck knocked over a pole and some fencing that fell off the side of the highway.
Traffic is backed up and is being diverted.
If you’re waiting for someone to come home from that area, it could be a while.
