WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Some parents of students in Chester County want their children back in classrooms five days a week, despite Pennsylvania reporting an increase in coronavirus cases. A group of parents held a protest outside of the Chester County Health Department on Friday.
They’re calling on the department to relax a rule that students be six feet from each other.
The parents say there’s not enough room in schools for all of the students to space out at once.
Without relaxing the rule, students can’t return to a full class schedule.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania reported more than 2,219 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. State health officials say the daily increases are now comparable with the case numbers from April, with Friday’s case count being the largest one-day total to date. The statewide total now stands at 190,579.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Biden Details ‘Science-Backed’ COVID-19 Plan, Accuses Trump Of Failing American People
Pennsylvania Reports 2,219 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest One-Day Total To Date
You must log in to post a comment.