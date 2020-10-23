BREAKING:Man, Woman Charged With Murder In Deadly Shootings Of 2 Young Brothers In Trenton, Prosecutors Say
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Multiple students at Saint Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia have tested positive for the coronavirus. About 30% of students and faculty are now in quarantine.

In-person instruction has been suspended until Nov. 2.

The school released a statement reading, in part, “We consider the health of our school community to be of extreme importance. It is our intention to have in-person learning as often as possible, but we must continue to adapt to the challenges created by this pandemic.”

