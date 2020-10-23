PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot twice in Southwest Philadelphia, police said Friday. It happened around 7:45 p.m. on the 2000 block of South 68th Street.
Police said the boy was shot once in his right hand and once in his right arm.
He was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and placed in stable condition, police said.
So far, no arrests have been made, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:
Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?
Biden Details ‘Science-Backed’ COVID-19 Plan, Accuses Trump Of Failing American People
Pennsylvania Supreme Court Rules Ballots Can’t Be Tossed Out Over Voter Signature
You must log in to post a comment.