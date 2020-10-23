Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Halloween is now just days away, and a Philly landmark that specializes in fright is now getting some national attention. Eastern State Penitentiary has been named one of the scariest places in the world, according to a new survey by Trip Advisor.
Eastern State Penitentiary’s annual “Terror Behind The Walls” haunted house was canceled this year because of the pandemic but tours of the facility are still available.
