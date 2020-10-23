PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Pennsylvania reported more than 2,219 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. State health officials say the daily increases are now comparable with the case numbers from April, with Friday’s case count being the largest one-day total to date.
The statewide total now stands at 190,579.
Nearly 36% of positive cases are people 25 to 49 years old and about 21% are ages 65 or older.
Health officials say they are seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.
The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 31 percent of cases so far in October;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in October;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in October;
NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in October; and
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 10 percent of cases so far in October.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22 is 235,737 with 10,840 positive cases. There were 39,757 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., Oct. 22.
