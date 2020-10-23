CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, M. Night Shyamalan, Philadelphia News, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – So, your eyes are not deceiving you. That’s snow in Center City in October!

M. Night Shyamalan's TV Show 'Servant' Brings Snow To Center City In October

 

The winter wonderland at 21st and Spruce Streets is part of the set for M. Night Shyamalan’s TV show called “Servant.”

Celebrity photographer HughE Dillon tells Eyewitness News it will take crews about three days to get the street ready for filming.

Season two of “Servant” premiers Jan. 15  on Apple TV.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: What Happens To The Economy Without A Second Stimulus?

Carson Wentz Carries Shorthanded Eagles To Comeback Win Over Giants, First Place In NFC East

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf Announces Plan To Waive Liquor License Fees For Restaurants, Bars

Comments