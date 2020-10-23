M. Night Shyamalan's TV Show 'Servant' Brings Snow To Center City In October

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – So, your eyes are not deceiving you. That’s snow in Center City in October!
The winter wonderland at 21st and Spruce Streets is part of the set for M. Night Shyamalan’s TV show called “Servant.”
Celebrity photographer HughE Dillon tells Eyewitness News it will take crews about three days to get the street ready for filming.
Season two of “Servant” premiers Jan. 15 on Apple TV.
