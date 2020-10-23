ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) — Police in Delaware County are trying to determine what happened at a funeral gathering after an argument turned to gunfire. It happened at a rental hall Thursday on the 2600 block of East County Line Road in Ardmore.

Haverford Township police believe the suspect lives in West Philadelphia. While the search is still on, authorities do not feel that the public is in danger.

“There’s bad blood between somebody,” Haverford Township Police Chief John Viola said.

Bad blood boiled over at what could be the worst possible time.

“This was a memorial service for a family member who passed on,” Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

Around 3:30 p.m., Haverford Township police were called to a social hall on the 2600 block of East County Line Road in Ardmore for reports of shots fired inside.

“There’s a dispute, an ongoing dispute apparently within the family and it led to a fight and eventually gunfire,” Stollsteimer said.

Authorities in Haverford Township are looking for *this* person, who they say shot another man at a family memorial service at 2600 County Line Ave this evening. I’m told the suspect is a Philly resident. If you have info – call police. (Victim not pictured) Stay with @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/4DuYoac6d6 — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) October 22, 2020

Arriving officers and paramedics treated one man for a gunshot wound to his groin. Investigators say interior surveillance video revealed that pushing and shoving preceded the gunfire.

“A male gets up who was wearing Muslim garb, walks up to the altercation, reaches up and fires one shot, possibly two and maybe more,” Viola said.

According to police, the shooter is seen seated as part of a gathering of about 50 friends and family members. He then gets up to move in on a fight. The person with his hands out attempts to intervene, but the suspect moves past him and fires on the victim, who’s not pictured.

“Then we see him run out the front door with a female running behind him,” Viola said.

The suspect has been on the run ever since.

If you recognize the man in those pictures and know where he is, contact police.

MORE FROM CBS PHILLY:

Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues

Former SEPTA Police Sergeant Charged In Alleged Baton Attack On Protesters

Narberth Ordinance Will Fine People $15 Caught Without A Face Covering