TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A man and woman have been arrested and charged in the deadly shootings of two brothers in Trenton. The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office says 26-year-old Dajuan Kelley, of Ewing, and 29-year-old Destanie Ellis, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania, have been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 8-year-old Johnny Perez and his older brother, 16-year-old Gustavo Perez.
Prosecutors say Kelley opened fire after seeing Johnny and Gustavo standing in front of a second-floor window at their Mulberry Street home on Tuesday night.
Ellis was arrested Thursday night in Trenton, while Kelley was arrested Friday in Hampton, Georgia, by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force.
According to prosecutors, Ellis and Kelly were sitting in a Ford Expedition on New York Avenue when Gustavo and his older brother walked past the vehicle and attempted to get into the car. A verbal altercation then ensued between the Perez brothers and Kelley and Ellis.
Ellis left the area in her blue Chevrolet Malibu and called others to her location as she followed Gustavo and his older brother to their home on Mulberry Street. When Ellis, Kelley and others arrived on Mulberry Street in separate vehicles, Ellis pointed out the house where Gustavo and his brother entered.
That’s when, prosecutors say, Kelley began shooting at the two boys standing in front of the window.
Kelley and Ellis have been charged with murder and other related charges.
The shooting still remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
